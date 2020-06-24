Sharon L. King
Hamel, IL - Sharon L. King, 62, passed on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.