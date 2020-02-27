|
Sharon L. O'Brien 1935 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Sharon L. (Fassero) O'Brien, 84, of Springfield, died at 8:01 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
Sharon was born November 22, 1935, in Springfield, the daughter of William J. and Lorene L. (McGillick) Fassero. She married John "Jack" O'Brien on May 6, 1961, in Springfield.
Sharon graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1953 and was employed with Illinois Bell for ten years. She was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church, St. Louise de Marillac Ladies Fraternity, St. Joseph Home Coterie, Gene Kraus Circle, Little Flower Choir for 20 years, and a volunteer at the Dana Thomas House for ten years. Sharon enjoyed knitting, needlepoint, walking, and crafting.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, John O'Brien of Springfield; daughters, Marjie (wife, Penny Patterson) O'Brien of Palm Springs, CA, Polly O'Brien of Springfield, and Bridget (husband, Matthew) Ratz of Springfield; grandchildren, Alex, Charlotte, and Elliott Ratz, all of Springfield; siblings, Joseph (wife, Karen) Fassero of Springfield, and Karen (husband, Gary) Krueger of St. Louis, MO; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer ceremony at 3:00 p.m.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Church of the Little Flower, 800 Stevenson Dr., Springfield with Rev. Daniel J. Bergbower, celebrant.
Private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Agnes Church, 245 N. Amos Ave., Springfield, IL 62702 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020