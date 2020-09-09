1/1
Sharon Lee (Kemp-Pierson) Whiting
Sharon Lee Whiting (Kemp-Pierson) 1940 - 2020
Jacksonville, IL—Sharon Lee Whiting (Kemp-Pierson), 79, passed away on April 10, 2020, surrounded by family.
She was born on April 30, 1940 in Jacksonville, IL to Virginia and John Kemp. She married Paul Allen Whiting in 1977 in Chicago, IL. He preceded her in death on May 24, 2006.
She is survived by three Children, Jackie Lee Pierson (wife Lorena), Julia Pierson-Montgomery (husband Kent) and Jaeson Lee Pierson (wife Beverly), and the late Kathy Lynn Pierson-Rhodes; 20 grandchildren, Jack Lee, Matthew, Lauren, Jordan, Ketherine, Braxton, Aaron, Jason Robert, Maggie, Kathy Joe, Christine, Jason, Joseph, Jaeson Anthony, Joshua, Justin, Jeremy, and Elizabeth. She had nine great-grandchildren; Matthew, Brice, Alexia, Emme Lynn, Ashley, Alyssa, Brice, Heidi, Maddie.
She was dearly loved and will be sadly missed.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on September 12, 2020 at Central Christian Church 359 College Avenue in Jacksonville, IL. There will be a luncheon immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
