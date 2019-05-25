Sharon Lynn Marcy 1936 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Sharon Lynn Marcy, 82, of Springfield, IL, died at 9:53 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Hoffman Estates, IL.

Sharon was born on November 16, 1936, in Springfield, the daughter of Frederick V. and Mona (Lutz) Dehner. She married Charles Marcy on December 30, 1994, at St. Agnes Church in Springfield.

Sharon graduated from Lincoln High School in 1954 and earned her associates degree from Lincoln College in 1956. While in high school, she received the Herf Jones award for shorthand writing 120 words per minute. Sharon went on to study Business Education and English at Illinois State University. She worked for the Department of Professional Regulation from 1979 to 1997. Sharon was a member of St. Cabrini Church. She was a highly talented pianist and enjoyed dancing, reading, knitting, cooking, bowling, puzzles, coloring, painting, working out, sending birthday cards and planning parties.

She was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Carl Dehner; and cousin, Mary Lou Fink.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Marcy; her children, Laura (husband, Ron) Venable, Joseph, Mark (wife, Anne), and Chad (wife, Amy) Slusarski, Lisa (husband, Bob) Strothmann, Steve (wife, Barbara) and Tom (wife, Cindy) Marcy; grandchildren, Megan, Matthew, Ryan, Luke, Katelyn, Jordan, and Maryann Slusarski, Andrea Black, Katie Strothmann, Bryan and Taylor Marcy, Brittany Knoll, and Lindsey Venable; great-grandchildren, Christie and Cade Aschenbrenner, Bryce Hewitt, Doug and Bella Black, Hunter Hughes, Averey Marcy, Deacon and Jackson Knoll; siblings, Sandra Wheeler, Philip (wife, Connie) Dehner, and Sara (husband, Rick) Murphy; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield, IL. Visitation will begin with a Prayer Service at 4:00 p.m.

Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at St. Cabrini Catholic Church, 1020 N. Milton., Springfield, IL with Rev. Msgr. David S. Lantz and Rev. James E. Isaacson, S.J.C., co-celebrants.

Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Lincoln, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148, Autism Support of Central Illinois, P.O. Box 8781, Springfield, IL 62791, Help Heal Veterans, 36585 Penfield Lane, Winchester, CA 92596, or the , Greater Illinois Chapter, 2309 W. White Oaks Drive, Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 26 to May 27, 2019