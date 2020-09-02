Sharon M Hubbard 1940 - 2020Springfield, IL—Sharon M Hubbard, 80, of Springfield, died on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.Sharon was born on May 15, 1940. She married Robert Hubbard (deceased), the love of her life, in 1962.Sharon was employed by the State of Illinois, Department of Rehab and was retired. Sharon was retired from the State of Illinois at her time of death. Sharon was an animal lover and was known for having a good sense of humor. She is survived by her two children, Traci (Barry) Thaxton and Mike Hubbard (companion, Michelle Frost) Hubbard, both of Springfield; four grandchildren, Aydin and Faith Thaxton, Ashley and Caitlin (Jessica) Hubbard; one great grandson, Dawson Hubbard; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brothers.A graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery 4688 Old Rte 36, Springfield, IL 62707 on Saturday September 5th, at 1pm.Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.