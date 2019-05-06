|
Sharon Shaw 1941 - 2019
Rochester, IL—Sharon Shaw, 77, of Rochester, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield after a courageous battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
Sharon was born June 26, 1941, in Springfield, Illinois, the daughter of Oliver E. and Virginia (Swanik) Evans. She married William Shaw February 24, 1961. He preceded her in death July 29, 2011.
Sharon leaves behind her daughters, Kelley (David) Wells and Kristey Connolly (Tom Jewell); her brother, Joe (Diane) Evans; grandchildren, Matthew (Jerica) Nichols, Karley Nichols, Emma Wells, Thomas Connolly, and Lucas Jewell; and great-grandson, Connor Nichols. Sharon is also survived by a special niece, Lori Baker, who she also considered her daughter and several nieces and nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband;, one brother, William Evans; and one sister Peggy Baker.
Sharon had a quick wit and was loved by everyone who knew her. She was selfless and put everyone else first and the word "No" was not in her vocabulary. Her passing has left a void that can never be filled.
Honoring Sharon's wishes no services are planned.
Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 515 W. Wood St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 7 to May 8, 2019