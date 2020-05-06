|
Shawna Michel Clevenger 1975 - 2020
Saint Charles, MO—Shawna Michel Clevenger passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the age of 44. Survived by her loving mother Patricia (Bauman) Clevenger, dear niece to Joan (James) Shasteen, Jon Bauman, Jim (Cheryl) Clevenger, Betty Durbin, Rose Durbin, Judy Gates, George (Cindy) Clevenger; Loving cousin to Angela Keagy, Karri Forby, Lorri Rothert, Marci Burkey, Mark Shasteen, Hannah Blacketer, David Clevenger, Jonathan Clevenger; Best Friends and Support Heroes, Toni Zvorak, Tara Bausman and Jennifer Reinsch and many more family and friends.
Shawna was preceded in death by Grandparents, Orville & Bea Bauman, George & Mary Clevenger and her uncles, Robert Bauman, Douglas Bauman and Dale Clevenger.
Shawna was born at St. Vincent Memorial Hospital in Taylorville, Illinois on July 27, 1975. She graduated from Taylorville High School on June 4, 1993. Education was important to Shawna as she furthered her education and attended McKendree University 1993-1995 and was a member of Kappa Sigma Tau Sorority. University of Illinois at Springfield where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology on May 10, 1997. University of Missouri at Kansas City graduated on May 10, 2002 with a Master of Arts Counseling and Guidance. Shawna was a special person who spent her time here on earth helping others and educating herself to be able to do so. Before joining CenterPointe in 2007, as a counselor at the St. Charles outpatient location, she began her career at Crider Center for Mental Health in Wentzville, Missouri. Then worked for several years as a counselor at Mers Goodwill in the downtown St. Louis area. Most recently she worked as the lead therapist at the West County PPHP program and had contact throughout the organization in her training role as a Medicare specialist. She was devoted to client and staff alike.
Shawna was a member of the St. Louis Art Museum and never tired of enjoying time spent appreciating art. Shawna also enjoyed creating her own art whether it be making special wreaths or painting little flowerpots. She enjoyed crafting and would often send special greeting cards for no special reason other than to bring happiness or a smile to others. Christmas was by far her favorite time of year, likely because of her selfless spirit and joy it brought to others. Being the book worm and historian, she was when it came to travel, she would choose places that could incorporate as much history as possible. Walking and hiking the local parks were one of her favorite things to do or catching the latest Blues or Cardinals game. To know Shawna was to love her, love her laugh and the things she would do to make you laugh. She will be missed by all those who knew her. Visit Baue.com
