|
|
Sheila Hicks Norris 1940 - 2018
Tampa, FL—Sheila Hicks Norris, 78 years of age, of Tampa, Florida, died on October 11, 2018.
Sheila was a native of Springfield, Illinois, born on August 23, 1940, the daughter of Sam Hicks and Helen Fogarty Hicks.
Sheila was a 1958 graduate of Sacred Heart Academy in Springfield, and afterward attended Barat College in Lake Forest, Illinois. A member of the Junior League of Springfield, Sheila worked for a local TV station in the early 1960s. She lived in Chicago in the late 1960s and settled in Tampa, Florida in 1971. Sheila was an active member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Tampa, an avid gardener, and an ardent collector and keeper of Hicks, Fogarty and Graham family history.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam Hicks and Helen Fogarty Hicks; and a brother, Sam, who died in infancy.
She is survived by her many cousins, including Julie Murphy Gill of Lockport, John Fogarty of St. Charles, Mike Fogarty and William Fogarty of Florida; and many of the Grahams and Martins of Springfield.
Sheila will be buried next to her mother, Helen Fogarty Hicks, at a graveside ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society in care of St. Paul Catholic Church in Tampa, Florida.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 20 to May 21, 2019