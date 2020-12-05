1/1
Sheila Hughes
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheila Hughes 1969 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Sheila Hughes, was born October 13, 1969 in Kingstown, NC, to Stuart Smith and Doris Edward. Shelia departed this life on Monday, December 01, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Viewing Services Tuesday December 8, 2020; 9:00am-11:00am; Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories. CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 10 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
December 5, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Tracy Simmons
December 4, 2020
Dear Sheila you’ve gained your wings as hard as it is to say this you are resting no pain no worries. We aren’t taking it well over here. Your residents really miss you. Nobody has that Sheila touch. Just continue to watch over us. Sending prayers to your family and close friends
Dani C
Coworker
December 3, 2020
Shon, I'm so sorry for your loss. May God rap his loving arms around you and all your families and friends.

Toni Newman and Family ❤
Toni Newman
Friend
December 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tracy Simmons
Friend
December 2, 2020
So sorry to the family, my thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Nicole Harper
December 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Krista Glisson
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved