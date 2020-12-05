Sheila Hughes 1969 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Sheila Hughes, was born October 13, 1969 in Kingstown, NC, to Stuart Smith and Doris Edward. Shelia departed this life on Monday, December 01, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Viewing Services Tuesday December 8, 2020; 9:00am-11:00am; Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories. CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 10 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE.