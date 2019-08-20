|
Shelby Faith Eilts-Hohimer 1993 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Shelby Faith Eilts-Hohimer, age 26, of Chatham, passed away peacefully in her Mother's arms on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.
Shelby was born on May 6, 1993 in Springfield, IL the daughter of Joe and Missy Nichols-Eilts.
She is survived by her daughter, Maelee Grace Hohimer; father, Joe (Susan) Eilts; mother, Missy (Papa Eddie) Eilts; brother, Jake Eilts; grandparents Harry "Butch" and Wanda Nichols; grandparents, Harold and Eulene Eilts; Uncle and Aunt, Mike and Teri Nichols; Aunt Kim Vail; as well as several cousins, great aunts and uncles, special friends and her beloved dog, Oakley.
Shelby was a marketing manager and licensed leasing agent for Capital City Property Management in Springfield.
She enjoyed shopping, photography, crafting, country music and traveling. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her daughter, Maelee Grace. Shelby was known for being a very giving individual.
Visitation for Shelby Faith will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Athens Christian Church at 1411 W. Rt. 29, Athens, IL 62613. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Memorials can be made to "Maelee's Educational Fund."
Rev. Shane Baker will be officiating.
Burial at Joel Hall Cemetery in Athens, IL.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the Eilts-Hohimer family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019