|
|
Sheridan "Sherry" Betsill 1936 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Sheridan "Sherry" Sword Betsill, 83, of Springfield, IL, died peacefully on February 9, 2020 surrounded by family.
She is survived by her husband, Wesley L. Betsill Jr.; sons, Lee Betsill (Caroline) of Winnetka, IL, Brian Betsill (Michele) of Ft. Collins, CO; daughter, Kathleen Betsill Dewey (David) of Northbrook, IL; brother, William Sword (Linda) of Asheville, NC; nine grandchildren; and five nephews and nieces, whom she loved very much.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Brian and Carolyn Sword.
Family will host a Funeral Service at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Christ Episcopal Church, 611 E Jackson St., Springfield, IL 62701. A reception will follow at the Illini Country Club, 1601 Illini Rd, Springfield, IL 62704.
Friends who wish to make gifts in Sherry's memory are encouraged to donate to the or to St. John's Breadline, 430 N 5th St., Springfield, IL 62702.
The family of Sheridan "Sherry" Betsill is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020