The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
611 E Jackson St.
Springfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheridan Betsill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheridan "Sherry" Betsill


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheridan "Sherry" Betsill Obituary
Sheridan "Sherry" Betsill 1936 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Sheridan "Sherry" Sword Betsill, 83, of Springfield, IL, died peacefully on February 9, 2020 surrounded by family.
She is survived by her husband, Wesley L. Betsill Jr.; sons, Lee Betsill (Caroline) of Winnetka, IL, Brian Betsill (Michele) of Ft. Collins, CO; daughter, Kathleen Betsill Dewey (David) of Northbrook, IL; brother, William Sword (Linda) of Asheville, NC; nine grandchildren; and five nephews and nieces, whom she loved very much.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Brian and Carolyn Sword.
Family will host a Funeral Service at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Christ Episcopal Church, 611 E Jackson St., Springfield, IL 62701. A reception will follow at the Illini Country Club, 1601 Illini Rd, Springfield, IL 62704.
Friends who wish to make gifts in Sherry's memory are encouraged to donate to the or to St. John's Breadline, 430 N 5th St., Springfield, IL 62702.
The family of Sheridan "Sherry" Betsill is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheridan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
Download Now