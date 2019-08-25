|
|
Sherrell J. Petrella 1939 - 2019
Sherman, IL—Sherrell J. Petrella, 80, of Sherman, passed away August 24, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was the
daughter of Eugene and Loretta (Sherrell) Gilmore. She married Richard Petrella on June 24, 1961.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; two daughters, Gina (Greg) Shadis-Blasko and Toni Leigh (Michael) Hickey, both of Rochester; seven grandchildren, Nicole DiPasquale, Ryan Shadis, Sean Hickey, Kayla Hickey, Colten Shadis, Chase Hickey and Michael Hickey; four great-grandchildren, Olivia DiPasquale, Ryleigh Rickman, Vivian DiPasquale, and Carleigh DiPasquale and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one infant brother, Donald Gilmore.
Sherrell owned Professional Photography by Sherrell. She was a member of Professional Photographers of Illinois and America. She enjoyed painting, ceramics, being with her family and watching her grandchildren playing sports.
Visitation: 9:00 – 11:30 am, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11:30 am, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Dan Babor officiating. Entombment will follow at Oak Ridge Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019