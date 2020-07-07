Sherri L Talbert 1957 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Sherri L. Talbert, 62, of Chatham passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 5:23 am at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
She was born in Springfield, August 30, 1957 the daughter of John "Jack" and Sharron L. (Smith) Bell. Sherri graduated from Springfield Southeast High School in 1975.
She is survived by her husband, Tim Talbert who she wed on July 7, 1979, and by her daughter, Jessica (Aaron Abram) Talbert of Eau Claire, WI, her brother, Kevin (Diane) Bell of Chatham, IL and several nieces and nephews and cousins.
Sherri retired in 2012 from the State of Illinois Department of Revenue where she served as a tax examiner. She was a member of West Side Christian Church and a member of the TNT Bible Class there. Her beloved parents preceded her in death.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation at Bisch Funeral Home West 2931 S. Koke Mill Rd. Springfield, IL, Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 4-7 pm. The funeral service will be held at 10 am Friday, July 10, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Harney officiating. Burial will follow in Chatham Cemetery, Chatham, IL. Covid-19 protocol will be followed limiting 50 guest in the funeral home at a time and face covering and social distancing required.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may direct memorial contributions to the Forever Home Feline Ranch PO Box 9740 Springfield, IL 62791
