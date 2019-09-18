|
|
Sherry A. Gregory 1933 - 2019
Lovington, IL—Sherry A. Gregory, 86, while in her sleep went peacefully to meet her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Sherry's wishes were for each person to remember her in their own special way. Memorial graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Keller Cemetery, Lovington, with Pastor Rodney Houser officiating. Memorials may be made to the First Church of God, Lovington, or to the Lovington Volunteer Ambulance Service. McMullin-Young Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Sherry is survived by her sister, Wilda "Wid" Hale; daughter, Kelly (Joe) Nelson; loved granddaughters, Whitney (Sean) and Bret Michelle Nelson; loved grandson, Drake Nelson; great-grandchildren, Elodie Jo and Dawson Michael Peecher.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019