Sherry G. (Correll) MIller 1950 - 2020
Rochester, IL—Sherry G. Miller, 70, of Rochester, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida.
Sherry was born on January 7, 1950, in Springfield, the daughter of Francis and Lottie (Raymond) Correll. She married Marvin Miller on November 10, 1973 and he survives.
Sherry worked for Charles C. Thomas Publishing Company for 42 years, volunteered at the ANSAR Shriner's Circus, loved animals, and was nicknamed "Sweet Pea" by her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband Marvin, stepson; Tom Miller, one brother; Ron Correll, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10am until the time of the funeral service at noon on Wednesday, January 29, at Wilson Park Funeral Home in Rochester with Reverend Mark Estrop officiating.
Burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the ANSAR Shriners.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020