Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home & Crematory Service
530 N Fifth St
Springfield, IL 62702
(217) 544-5755
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Velten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry G. (Herman) Velten

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sherry G. (Herman) Velten Obituary
Sherry G. (Herman) Velten 1942 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Sherry G. (Herman) Velten, 76, of the Springfield area, died Sunday, March 23, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones.
Cremation will be accorded.
Visitation will take place on Friday March 29, 2019 at 530 N. Fifth St. Springfield IL 62702 Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home staring at 5pm. A memorial service will take place at 6pm.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now