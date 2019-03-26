|
Sherry G. (Herman) Velten 1942 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Sherry G. (Herman) Velten, 76, of the Springfield area, died Sunday, March 23, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones.
Cremation will be accorded.
Visitation will take place on Friday March 29, 2019 at 530 N. Fifth St. Springfield IL 62702 Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home staring at 5pm. A memorial service will take place at 6pm.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019