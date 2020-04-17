|
Sherry L. Vollintine 1961 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Sherry L. Vollintine, 58, of Springfield, died on Friday, April 10, 2020 at home.
She was born on August 8, 1961, the daughter of Fred C. Brown, III and Barbara Hughes.
She worked for St. John's Hospital, and while working there earned her LPN. After, she became a traveling nurse helping American's throughout the nation and even traveling abroad. She was a lifelong member of the Springfield community, and was a part of Loving Arms Cancer Outreach Group in Georgia. Sherry was a devout Lutheran, and enjoyed quilting and spending time with her grandkids. Her loved ones describe her as having been full of energy.
She was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her mother, Barbara Hughes of Springfield; daughters, Wendy Mytar of Greenbrier, AR; Tiffany (Ryan) McJilton of Springfield, IL; and Brianna Vollintine stationed at Kadena Air Base, Japan; sons, Shane (Sarah) Vollintine of Rochester, IL; Chase Vollintine of Springfield, IL; and Ray Vollintine, of Springfield, IL and brothers Richard (Jean) of Springfield,IL and David (Sherry) Brown of Inverness, FL; thirteen grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Loving Arms Cancer Outreach, 995 Roswell St NE #100, Marietta, GA 30060.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020