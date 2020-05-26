Home

Shirley Ann Burdzilauskas

Shirley Ann Burdzilauskas Obituary
Shirley Ann Burdzilauskas 2020
St. Louis, IL—Burdzilauskas, Shirley Ann (nee Blake) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, March 6, 2020, surrounded by family.
Beloved wife of 59 years to Larry Burdzilauskas; loving mother of Barbara (Dan) Murphy; dearest grandmother of Bryan (Coti) Murphy, Sean Murphy, and Kyle Murphy; dear sister of Virginia Sassatelli, lillian Greene, Louise Mitchell, Betty Frisch, Helen Blake, Patricia Halleck, David Blake, Joe Blake, Dennis Blake, and the late Darrell Blake, Eugene Blake, James Blake, Lester Blake, and Edward Blake; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend.
Shirley was creative and had a talent for sewing and quilting. She loved to sew and quilt many things for her family. She was caring and selfless; she always worried about other before herself.
SERVICES: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Saturday, March 14, 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM, then taken to Seven Holy Founders for 11:00 AM Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer or American Diabetes Association.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 27 to May 28, 2020
