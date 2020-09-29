In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. My friend for life! I will always have fond memory of our live together from childhood to adult! No matter how long in between us getting to gather our friendship and love remained the same "unconditional" ! I miss you already. You always kept anything unpleasent from me. I guess that is why you didn't tell me you were sick. However, as a child I was sickly and you were always by my side. I guess because you always tried to take care and protect the ones you loved but never yourself! I have no doubt you are in heaven with a brand new body and running around seeing everybody, kiss them all and tell them we miss them. See you Sis!

Joan Williams

Family