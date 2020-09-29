1/1
Shirley Ann Smith
1948 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Shirley Ann Smith 72, departed this life Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.
Shirley was born on February 29, 1948, in Alton Illinois, the daughter of Fred Thompson Sr. and Lillie B. Rhodes.
Funeral Services Friday October 2, 2020; FAMILY ONLY; Visitation: 9:00am-10:00am; Services: 10:00am-11:00am at Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Elder Elias Walton Officiating. Interment - Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
OCT
3
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
Memories & Condolences
September 25, 2020
Mama Shirley you will be surely missed. Your work son Brian
Brian Hodges
Coworker
September 21, 2020
I will ❤ you for ever, you will always be apart of me and my Children and Grandkids lives. May you Rest in Power and Peace
Cynthia Pearson
Family
September 20, 2020
My mother was a very caring and loving person this cardinal will forever be with me in remembrance of her beautiful heart an smile<br />
Michelle Williams
Daughter
September 19, 2020
I will love u forever Mommie. You were the best. The best mom, the best friend, the best listener, the best shopper, the best cook, this is so hard but I know God loves u too. Take care of grandma Lillie and my daddy for me. Love ya Shirley Ann
Carla Smith
Daughter
September 18, 2020
Shirley u will truly be missed I will always remember u. U pierced my ears when I was young out on the front stup. My ears are still pierce to this day. Rest in peace. Deborah Williamson
Deborah Williamson
Neighbor
September 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Lubertha Boyd
Family
September 17, 2020
I Love You All!!!
Vicky Jones
Family
September 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. My friend for life! I will always have fond memory of our live together from childhood to adult! No matter how long in between us getting to gather our friendship and love remained the same "unconditional" ! I miss you already. You always kept anything unpleasent from me. I guess that is why you didn't tell me you were sick. However, as a child I was sickly and you were always by my side. I guess because you always tried to take care and protect the ones you loved but never yourself! I have no doubt you are in heaven with a brand new body and running around seeing everybody, kiss them all and tell them we miss them. See you Sis!
Joan Williams
Family
September 16, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Nathaniel Sr and Judy Wheatley
Friend
