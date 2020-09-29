Shirley Ann Smith 1948 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Shirley Ann Smith 72, departed this life Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.
Shirley was born on February 29, 1948, in Alton Illinois, the daughter of Fred Thompson Sr. and Lillie B. Rhodes.
Funeral Services Friday October 2, 2020; FAMILY ONLY; Visitation: 9:00am-10:00am; Services: 10:00am-11:00am at Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Elder Elias Walton Officiating. Interment - Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery.