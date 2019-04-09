|
|
Shirley Dunlevy 1939 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Shirley Dunlevy, 80, of Springfield went home to our Lord on Monday, April 8, 2019 at her home with her loving family at her side.
Shirley was born on January 2, 1939 in Virginia, IL, the daughter of the late Alice Hickman Brunk and John W. Logue, Sr. Shirley married the love of her life Ross "Todd" Dunlevy on May 16, 1959. They were married 55 years. He preceded her in death on October 16, 2014.
She worked at St. John's Hospital for 28 years. She was a Den Mother for the Boy Scouts. Shirley was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed going to NASCAR races. She and her husband traveled all over the United States on their vacations.
Shirley is survived by her children, Linda (Bob) Myers of Athens, IL, Stephen (Linda) Dunlevy of Butler, IL, Kenneth (Susan) Dunlevy of Springfield, and Cheryl (Pat) Holcomb of Springfield; 12 grandchildren, Michelle (Kenny) Johnson, Christopher Dunlevy, Lindsay Dunlevy, Nicholas Dunlevy, Joseph Dunlevy, Andrew Dunlevy, Jannelle Myers, Brandon (Jessica) Myers, Jennifer (David) Kruse, Jeremy (Rachael) Holcomb, Patrick Holcomb, and Jessica Holcomb; 10 great-grandchildren; 6 sisters, Jean Schappaugh of Manito, IL, Margaret (Johnny) Chesser of Chandlerville, IL, Donna Forbs of Chandlerville, IL, Rose Thompson of Athens, IL, Alice (John) Turner of Bluff Springs, IL, and Linda Adams of Lincoln, IL; a brother-in-law Bryan (Penny) Dunlevy; and many nieces and nephews and friends.
Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by 3 brothers, William Logue, John Logue, and Ivan Logue.
Services are under the direction of Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 E. Allen, Springfield, where visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:30 am at the funeral home, with Rev. Mark Gifford officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital for Children.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019