Shirley J. Dillon 1927 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Shirley J. Dillon, 93, of Springfield, died December 1, 2020 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village. She was born October 19, 1927 in Monmouth, IL, to Joseph and Eathel (Hiett) Bellis. She married George O. Dillon on May 19, 1950. He preceded her in death along with her parents and 4 brothers and sisters.
Shirley was a graduate of Monmouth High School, where she was the Jitterbug Queen of 1945. Always taking care of her family, she spent her early years as a homemaker and stay at home mother. Shirley worked for the State of Illinois, Department of Public Health. She retired from SIU School of Medicine, where she proudly received the honor of Employee of the Month, May 1992.
She was an active member of South Side Christian Church for fifty-five years, where she attended Bible Class and taught Youth Group. She served as a board member for the Retired State Employees Association, the AARP Local 195, and former president of the Home Extension Jerome Unit.
Shirley's family and friends were blessed with many years of her wonderful cooking for Sunday and holiday dinners, her festive family games and prizes, her love of life and her sassy spunk. She loved shopping, entertaining, outings with friends, movies and watching her favorite soap operas.
Survivors include one son, Doug (Lisa) Dillon of Springfield; one daughter, Diane (Kevin) Bell of Chatham; five grandchildren, Ryan (Elyse) Dillon, Megan (Eric) Grewing, Scott (Brittney) Snider, Cory (Emily) Dillon and Kaitlyn (Alex) Hardwick; nine great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Shirley Dillon would like to give a very special thank you to all of the staff at Lewis Memorial Christian Village for the wonderful care that Shirley was given.
Private graveside service will be held with Pastor Brooks Wilson officiating. Burial will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lewis Memorial Christian Village. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
