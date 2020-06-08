Shirley J. Lange
Shirley J. Lange 1927 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Shirley J. Lange, 93, of Springfield, died peacefully at home on Thursday, June 4, 2020, with her family by her side. She and her loving husband, Bernie, are finally together again after 32 years since his passing in 1988.
During her lifetime, Shirley was an avid church goer, loved to garden, was a tremendous seamstress and was a diehard Cubs fan. She lived to see the Cubs finally win the World Series again in 2016.
Shirley is survived by daughters, Lisa S. Lange of Springfield and Lori (Roger) Ortman of Springfield; son, Bernard F. (Amy) Lange III of Madison, WI; granddaughters, Leah Ortman, Tracy Ortman, Nicole Powers and Kaitlin (Joe) Christensen; grandsons, Ben (Kris) Irwin, Jon (Aimee) Irwin, Andrew (Emily) Irwin, Troy Ortman, Bernard T. (Alessandra) Lange and Stephen Lange; and five great-grandchildren.
The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield.
A private graveside ceremony will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Benld Adopt A Pet, P.O. Box 53, Benld, IL 62009.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 544-7461
