Shirley Jabusch Garner McGuire 1930 - 2019
Norwood, MA—Shirley Jabusch Garner McGuire, 89, of Norwood, MA, formerly of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, January 20, 2019.
She was born on January 13, 1930, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Frank and Chloe (Fancher) Jabusch. She married Master Sgt. Frank Garner and he preceded her in death. She later married James McGuire and he also preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her two daughters, Betsy Buckman and Jean Garner.
Shirley is survived by her grandchildren, Jeremy Garner, Amy Garner, Brian Buckman, and Laurie Buckman; her sister, Betty Baer of Greenwood, IN; and nieces and nephews.
Local services were under the direction of Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 E. Allen, Springfield. A service was held on Monday, February 4, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at the mausoleum chapel at Oak Ridge Cemetery, with Rev. Thomas B. Christell Jr. of Historic Grace Lutheran Church officiating. Burial followed at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Historic Grace Lutheran Church, Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019