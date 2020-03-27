|
|
Shirley Jean Dilbeck Grey 1935 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Shirley Jean Dilbeck Grey, 84, of Chatham, Illinois passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Sunrise Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Bulpit, Illinois on October 12, 1935, the daughter of Ernest and Ruth (Craig) Dilbeck. She married Arno D. "Tex" Grey on October 21, 1956. She is survived by one son, John (Colleen) Grey of Springfield; one sister-in-law, Shannon Inman of Wichita Falls, TX; nephews, nieces and several great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sisters, Betty Grubb and Judy Love.
Shirley graduated from South Fork High School and went on to work as an administrative assistant for over 25 years at E & F Distributing Co. and approximately 20 years at George A. Mueller Company in Springfield, Illinois. Shirley loved working on crafts, but her true passion was her family, and all animals, especially her dogs.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Benld Adopt-A-Pet: 807 Stewart Ave. Benld, IL. 62009.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020