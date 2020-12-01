1/1
Shirley L. May
1931 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Shirley L. May, 89, of Springfield, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
She was born on March 1, 1931 in Springfield, IL to Raymond and Della (Key) May.
Shirley is survived by two nephews, Emil Mazzini and Alan Mazzini, both of Springfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Margie Mazzini; and one niece, Arlene Schnapp.
Shirley was a lifelong resident of Springfield and was a member of 1st Presbyterian Church. She was very athletic and enjoyed golfing and tennis.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to 1st Presbyterian Church.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
