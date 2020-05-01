|
Shirley Lane 1927 - 2020
Big Rock, IL—Shirley Rathgeber Lane died peacefully Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her residence in Big Rock, Illinois.
She was born on July 30, 1927 in Springfield, Illinois. Her parents were Charles and Bessie Rathgeber.
Shirley was a devoted wife and mother, beloved by her three daughters, Joanne Poole McLaren and Jeanne Poole Fortenberry, both of Springfield, Illinois, and Jan Poole of Big Rock, Illinois.
She was an RN at Memorial Hospital and an active member of First Methodist Church and then Cherry Hills Baptist Church. She was also a member of King's Daughters. She had a deep love and devotion to the Lord, which was apparent to everyone who met her. At one point she opened her house both for Church services and Bible studies.
For a good part of her life Shirley took care of her elderly parents as well as her wheelchair-bound husband, , Harrison Lane, a real estate developer.
Her interests were varied: she was an avid reader, excellent cook, once owned a race horse that she loved dearly, and even learned to fly a small plane.
Later in life she was a part-time resident of Sun City West, Arizona, where she owned a second home, and occasionally traveled to Hawaii.
When asked how she wanted to be remembered, Shirley said, "Tell them I loved my Heavenly Father; my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ; the Holy Spirit; my three daughters with all my heart; and I loved people."
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harrison Lane, a real estate developer; and is survived by her three daughters.
Memorial donations can be made to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 13 to May 14, 2020