Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Carlinville, IL—Shirley Mae Millard, 91 of Carlinville, passed away Saturday evening, March 9, 2019, at her residence.
Private family funeral services will be conducted at the Zion Lutheran Church in Carlinville.
Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery, Carlinville.
The family invites their friends to join them at the Magnuson Grand Hotel on Tuesday afternoon, March 19, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm to honor Shirley's memory.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Daniel M. Millard, daughter, Patricia Millard deForcrand (Philippe) of Switzerland, sons, Daniel C. (Cathy) Millard of Guntersville, AL, Mark D. (Elizabeth) Millard of Guntersville, AL, Timothy J. (Susan) Millard of Carlinville, IL, Christopher J. (Michelle) Millard of Carlinville, IL, 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers; Michael Millard, Matthew Millard, Daniel Millard, Louis deForcrand, Zack Ring, Jim Siepka,Andy Akin and Taylor Coltrin.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or Carlinville Food Pantry.
Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
