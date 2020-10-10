1/1
Springfield, IL—Shirley M. Patton, 95, of Springfield died at 8:12 am, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Concordia Village. She was born May 9, 1925 to Theodore Albert and Lily Mae. Her parents preceded her in death. She married Leonard "Lee" S. Patton on December 31, 1945 and he preceded her in death on October 25, 2011.
She is survived by her three children, Jim (Nancy) Patton and Rich Patton (Letha Pratt), both of Springfield, and Connie (Tim) Norton of Sherman; seven grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren.
She was a member of South Side Christian Church. Shirley worked at Franklin Life and Illinois Bell.
For many years Shirley and Lee enjoyed wintering in Boca Raton, Fl., where she loved socializing with her Women's Club, going to the beach and shopping.
She was an avid baseball fan who enjoyed rooting on the Cardinals. She also had a passion for painting.
Shirley will be remembered for her everlasting positive attitude and infectious smile.
Visitation: 11:00 am – 12:30 pm, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 12:30 pm, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Chaplain Jeff Harter officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Shirley enjoyed her past six years at Concordia Village and her family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Concordia for their loving care.
Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 755 or Animal Protective League.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
