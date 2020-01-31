|
|
Shirley Marie Lewis 1929 - 2020
Rochester, IL—Shirley Marie Lewis, 90, of Rochester, died on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
Shirley was born on December 14, 1929, in Greenville, Illinois, the daughter of Elisha and Edith (Bowlin) Tucker. She married David Lewis on January 7, 1956; he preceded her in death on January 3, 2017.
Prior to moving to Springfield Shirley worked for Federal Land Bank in Effingham as an administrative assistant. She continued her career in Springfield as an executive assistant to the director of the Secretary of State's office for over 20 years and was an avid reader. Her sense of humor, consistently cheery disposition and love of life endeared her to everyone who came to know her.
Shirley was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Wally and Keith Tucker; and sisters, Geraldine Feuerborn, Roma Feuerborn and Virginia Hewkin.
Shirley is survived by her children, Linda Lewis, Dave (Alice) Lewis and Tracy (Greg) Dunn; six grandchildren, Austin, Michelle, Travis, Sarah, Addison and Samantha; great grandson, Reid; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until the time of the memorial service at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Wilson Park Funeral Home in Rochester with Reverend Trajan McGill officiating.
Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, in Rochester is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020