Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
(217) 498-7161
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Marie Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Marie Lewis Obituary
Shirley Marie Lewis 1929 - 2020
Rochester, IL—Shirley Marie Lewis, 90, of Rochester, died on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
Shirley was born on December 14, 1929, in Greenville, Illinois, the daughter of Elisha and Edith (Bowlin) Tucker. She married David Lewis on January 7, 1956; he preceded her in death on January 3, 2017.
Prior to moving to Springfield Shirley worked for Federal Land Bank in Effingham as an administrative assistant. She continued her career in Springfield as an executive assistant to the director of the Secretary of State's office for over 20 years and was an avid reader. Her sense of humor, consistently cheery disposition and love of life endeared her to everyone who came to know her.
Shirley was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Wally and Keith Tucker; and sisters, Geraldine Feuerborn, Roma Feuerborn and Virginia Hewkin.
Shirley is survived by her children, Linda Lewis, Dave (Alice) Lewis and Tracy (Greg) Dunn; six grandchildren, Austin, Michelle, Travis, Sarah, Addison and Samantha; great grandson, Reid; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until the time of the memorial service at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Wilson Park Funeral Home in Rochester with Reverend Trajan McGill officiating.
Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, in Rochester is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilson Park Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -