Shirley Marie (Wall) Shomidie
Shirley Marie (Wall) Shomidie 1929 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Shirley Marie (Wall) Shomidie, 91, of Springfield, IL passed away at Memorial Medical Center on August 21, 2020.
Shirley was born on January 17, 1929 in Springfield the daughter of Tally Wall and Elizabeth Buck.
She married her husband, Frank Shomidie on December 24, 1947 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Springfield.
She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Becky; 2 Sisters and 1 Brother; as well as her parents.
Shirley is survived by her children, Patti (husband, Ben) Hacker of Benld, Bill Shomidie of Springfield, and Bob (wife, Cecilia) Shomidie of Springfield; grandchildren, Dax, Josh, Amanda, Billy, Stephanie, and Georgia; and 5 Great Grandchildren.
She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed watching her St. Louis Cardinals and listening to country music.
A private family service will be held at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home. Following the gathering, Shirley will be laid to rest next to her husband, Frank at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Please visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com



Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
