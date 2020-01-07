|
|
Shirley Oest 1936 - 2020
Fairbury, IL—Shirley J. Oest, 83, of Fairbury, formerly of Havana, passed away at OSF-St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria at 5:34 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020. She was born December 31, 1936, in Chandlerville, IL, to Arlie and Sylvia (Blanchard) Session. She married Alvin Oest on May 4, 1956, at the Easton Baptist Church.
Mrs. Oest is survived by her husband, Alvin, of Fairbury; one son: Craig (Karen) Oest of Fairbury; two granddaughters: Tonya (Eric) Jones of Havana and Emma Oest of Fairbury; three great-granddaughters: Payton, Reese and Taylor Hill, all of Havana; as well as daughter-in-law Joleen Hoff of Springfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, two sisters and one son, Gregory A. Oest.
Mrs. Oest was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Havana. She worked for Jack Steele at DuRite Laundry in Havana in the office for several years before starting a family. She later received her CNA and worked as a caregiver for many families in the Havana area. She enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow the services at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Havana. Rev. Bruce LaKamp will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or for breast cancer research. Online memorial messages may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com.
Hurley Funeral Home in Havana is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020