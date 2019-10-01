|
Shirley Rector 1939 - 2019
New Berlin, IL—Shirley Rector, 80, of New Berlin, died at 6:25 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Shirley was born on March 18, 1939, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Oren and Viola (Wood) Reveal. She married Keith Rector on July 13, 1958, in Waverly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gerald "Buzzy" Reveal; and sisters, Delores Krueger, and Norma Lowe.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Keith Rector of New Berlin; four daughters, Kimberly (James) Rhodes and Marsha (Don, deceased) Moore, both of New Berlin, Beth (Kirt) Wright of Chatham, and Peggy (Jeff) Bergschneider of Franklin; son, Shawn (companion, Lisa Gochanur) Rector of New Berlin; six grandchildren, Justin (Gina) Rhodes, Amanda (Steve) Wade, Bryck (Ila) Rhodes, Faye and Ashley Berschneider, and Grace Rector; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty Farmer, Wendy Reveal, Steve Reveal and Vicky Turner, all of Jacksonville, James Reveal of OK, Brenda Fundel of Winchester, and Carol Gilmore of Roodhouse; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Shirley enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her family.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering and Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—New Berlin, 714 E. Gibson St., New Berlin. Funeral ceremony will follow at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Waverly East Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 and the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019