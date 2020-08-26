1/1
Shirley Smith
Springfield, IL—Shirley Smith 83 of Springfield passed away early Saturday morning peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. Shirley was preceded in death by parents Charles and Maude Milner, her husband Charles Smith and her sister. Surviving are two daughters Debbie and Charla (Tino) five sons John (Linda) Donnie (Patti) Brian, Leon (Angie) Chuck (Alicia) Several grandkids and great grandkids and one great great grandson. She loved having her family close watching Law and Order, working puzzles and playing games on her phone after cursing them for years Graveside services will be held at 12pm on Tuesday Sept 1st at Oak Ridge Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life afterwards.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
