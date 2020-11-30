1/1
Shirley Therese Oldani
1934 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Shirley Therese Oldani, 85, of Springfield, IL died on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Heritage Health. She was born on December 9, 1934 in Springfield, IL to James and Valda (Kidwell) Oldani.
She was survived by her sister, Audrey Dye of Springfield; six nieces; seven nephews and several great and great great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Norma Gvazdinskas; infant sister, Janet Julia Oldani; two brothers, James and Louis Oldani and two nephews.
She attended Blessed Sacrament School and Ursuline Academy. She worked very hard as the elevator operator and mail room clerk at Central Illinois Public Service Company for over 35 years.
Above all, Shirley was devoted to God. She was a parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church where she served as a greeter, presented the gifts at the Offertory, and attended funerals for those who had no one to mourn their loss.
Visitation: 9-11 am Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Church.
Funeral Mass: 11:00 am, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Church with Reverend Manuel Cuizon officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Joseph Church.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
