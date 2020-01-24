|
Sidney A. Moore 1936 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Sidney A. Moore, 83, of Chatham, died at 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at his residence.
Sid was born on October 21, 1936, in Seattle, WA, the son of Frederick and Wanda Allen Moore. He married Shirley Menegay on February 8, 1968, in Long Beach, CA.
Sid served his country in the United States Army. He was employed with CIPS/Ameren from 1977-1998. Through the years he enjoyed Senior League Bowling, playing bridge, and volunteering with Daily Bread, St. John's Hospital, and the Sangamon Auditorium.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; and one sister.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Moore of Chatham; three sons, Douglas (wife, Mine) Moore of Japan, Michael (wife, Amy) Moore of Westfield, IN, and David (wife, Tracy) Moore of Springfield; one daughter, Melanie (husband, Matt) Johnston of Heyworth, IL; and six grandchildren, Daniel, Amanda, Adelyn, and Sam Moore, and James and Emma Johnston.
Cremation care provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Memorial contributions may be made to Senior Services of Sangamon County for the Daily Bread Senior Nutrition Program, 701 West Mason St., Springfield, IL 62702.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020