The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lincoln Land Cremation Society
917 S. 7th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 523-4646
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney A. Moore


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sidney A. Moore Obituary
Sidney A. Moore 1936 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Sidney A. Moore, 83, of Chatham, died at 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at his residence.
Sid was born on October 21, 1936, in Seattle, WA, the son of Frederick and Wanda Allen Moore. He married Shirley Menegay on February 8, 1968, in Long Beach, CA.
Sid served his country in the United States Army. He was employed with CIPS/Ameren from 1977-1998. Through the years he enjoyed Senior League Bowling, playing bridge, and volunteering with Daily Bread, St. John's Hospital, and the Sangamon Auditorium.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; and one sister.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Moore of Chatham; three sons, Douglas (wife, Mine) Moore of Japan, Michael (wife, Amy) Moore of Westfield, IN, and David (wife, Tracy) Moore of Springfield; one daughter, Melanie (husband, Matt) Johnston of Heyworth, IL; and six grandchildren, Daniel, Amanda, Adelyn, and Sam Moore, and James and Emma Johnston.
Cremation care provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Memorial contributions may be made to Senior Services of Sangamon County for the Daily Bread Senior Nutrition Program, 701 West Mason St., Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sidney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lincoln Land Cremation Society
Download Now