Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Sincere Wallace
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sincere Isiah Wallace

Sincere Isiah Wallace Obituary
Sincere Isiah Wallace 2014 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Sincere Isiah Wallace, 6, departed this life on April 12, 2020 at St. John's Children's Hospital. He was born on March 11, 2014 at that very hospital. He is the son of Taylor Pitts and Labrius Wallace.
VIEWING ONLY: 8:00am-12:00pm Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Interment: Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
