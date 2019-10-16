Home

Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
(217) 498-7161
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
Sonya Marie Robey-Theilen


1964 - 2019
Sonya Marie Robey-Theilen Obituary
Sonya Marie Robey-Theilen 1964 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Sonya Marie Robey-Theilen, 55, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at her home.
Sonya was born on September 8, 1964 in Springfield the daughter of George William and Nettie Pauline (Branson) McClelland Jr.
Sonya was a Registered Nurse and was the Lab Supervisor at the Springfield Clinic.
She was preceded in death by her father; two uncles; and one cousin.
She is survived by Fred Theilen; daughter, Anastasia Theilen; mother, Nettie Pauline Roby; granddaughter, Gracelyn Marie Drennen; and several cousins.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 noon on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Wilson Park Funeral Home in Rochester with Reverend Larry Hanson officiating. Burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Wilson Park Funeral Home 200 E. Main St. Rochester, IL 62563 is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
