Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:15 PM
Sacred Heart Convent Chapel
1237 W. Monroe St.
Springfield, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:30 PM
Sacred Heart Convent Chape
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Convent Chapel
Burial
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Sr. Ann Therese Haupers Op


1918 - 2019
Sr. Ann Therese Haupers Op Obituary
Sr. Ann Therese Haupers, OP 1918 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Springfield Dominican Sister Ann Therese Haupers died on November 21, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield, Ill. She was born in Chicago in 1918 to William and Ann Theresa (Kavanaugh) Haupers, who named her Mary Elizabeth. In 1940, she made her profession of vows at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield.
Sister Ann Therese's calm temperament and kind demeanor suited her well for her ministerial life. For a total of 28 years she taught music in Catholic elementary schools throughout Illinois in Paris, Philo, Carrollton, Penfield, Granite City, and Aurora. During her six years in Philo, she was also the principal. For another 22 years, she was a classroom teacher, first at her home parish, St. Edward, Chicago, then at Holy Cross, Mendota, 1970-1979; and finally at Ss. Peter & Paul, Cary, 1979-1990.
Sister Anne Therese was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, William (Estelle) and Peter (Margaret) Haupers; and her sister, Catherine (Robert) Lewis. She is survived by her nephews, Peter, Michael, and Joseph Haupers, and Jim Lewis; her nieces, Joan Kallas and Catherine Smith; and her Dominican Sisters.
Visitation: 4:00 p.m.—6:15 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel, 1237 W. Monroe St., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service.
Funeral Mass: 6:30 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel with Dominican Father Peter Witchousky, celebrant.
Morning Prayer, Remembering, and Final Commendation: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund, 1237 W. Monroe St., Springfield, IL 62704.
The Dominican Sisters and family of Sister Ann Therese are being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
