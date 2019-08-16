|
|
Sr. Anna Marie Schwieder, O.S.F. 1922 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Sister Anna Marie Schwieder, O.S.F., 96, (formerly known as Sister Gerard), of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, died at 5:19 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at
St. Francis Convent, Springfield, IL.
Sister Anna Marie was born in St. Louis, MO on September 22, 1922, the daughter of Edward and Mary Mahoney Schwieder. She entered the Congregation on February 1, 1948, and professed her religious vows on October 4, 1950.
Sister Anna Marie graduated from St. Louis University, St. Louis, MO, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Medical Records Library Science. In 1971, she earned a Master's Degree in Counseling/Psychology from Loyola University, Chicago, IL. She also completed one quarter of the Clinical Pastoral Education program at Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge, IL.
She began her career in Medical Records at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL, in 1951 and was promoted to Director of Medical Records in 1956. In 1967, she moved to Streator, IL, and served as Medical Records Librarian at St. Mary's Hospital until 1968. She returned to Springfield, IL, in 1971, serving as Director of Patient Relations and Pastoral Care at St. John's Hospital until 1980, when she became the Directress of Volunteers. In 1983, she moved back to Streator, IL, to serve as Special Projects Coordinator at St. Mary's Hospital until 1985. In 1986, she served as Co-Director of Pastoral Care at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, IL. Later the same year, she went to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville, IL, serving in the Pastoral Care Department until 1999, when she retired from active duty. She then served in various volunteer ministries at Our Lady of the Snows Shrine until 2010 when she returned to the Motherhouse in Springfield, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Edna Schwieder and Catherine Richards.
She is survived by several great-nephews and nieces, as well as her Franciscan Sisters with whom she shared her life with for over 71 years.
Visitation will be held from 4:30 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at St. Francis Convent, 4849 LaVerna Rd., Springfield. A wake service will be held at 6:00 p.m.
The Eucharistic Celebration and Rite of Christian Burial: 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at St. Clare of Assisi Adoration Chapel at St. Francis Convent with Father Dennis Koopman, O.F.M., celebrant. Burial will be in Crucifixion Hill Cemetery.
The Franciscan Sisters and family of Sister Anna Marie Schwieder, O.S.F. are being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019