Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Sr. Augusta Sperl O.s.f.


1923 - 2020
Sr. Augusta Sperl O.s.f. Obituary
Sr. Augusta Sperl, O.S.F. 1923 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Sister Augusta Sperl, O.S.F. (97) of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis died on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 4:22 p.m. at St. Francis Convent, Springfield, Illinois.
Sister M. Augusta, the former Bernadine Elizabeth Sperl, was born in Springfield, Illinois, on March 8, 1923, the daughter of August and Elizabeth Beckman Sperl. She entered the Congregation on September 8, 1939 and professed her religious vows on October 4, 1942.
Sister graduated from St. John's Hospital School of Nursing in Springfield, Illinois in 1945. In her professional life, Sister served as a nurse, medical records librarian, administrator, pastoral care director and volunteer at HSHS hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin. Sister retired from active duty in 2005 and returned to the Motherhouse in Springfield, Illinois.
In addition to her parents and step mother, Marcella Sperl, she was preceded in death by a brother, Father August Sperl, and a sister, Lucille Kuchar. She is also preceded in death by two half-brothers: James and Robert Sperl and a half- sister, Patricia Ratterree.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins as well as her Franciscan Sisters with whom she shared her life for over 80 years.
Private services will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
