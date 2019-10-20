|
|
Sr. Josine Mondloch, O.S.F. 1932 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Sister Josine Mondloch, O.S.F., (87), of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, died on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 7:21 a.m. at St. Francis Convent, Springfield, Illinois.
Sister Josine, the former Dolores Mary Ann Mondloch, was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on August 12, 1932, the daughter of Joseph and Magdalen Schirmeister Mondloch. She entered the Congregation on February 2, 1949 and professed her religious vows on October 4, 1951.
Sister was a 1954 graduate of St. John's Hospital School of Nursing. She completed post-graduate studies in Surgery at St. John's Hospital in 1957 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Marillac College in St. Louis, MO in 1971. Sister served as a surgical nurse at HSHS hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin. Her career highlights included serving as Surgery Supervisor at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL from 1957 – 1969, Director of Surgery at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL from 1971 – 1982, Health Office Coordinator for St. Francis Convent, Springfield, IL, from 1992 – 1995, serving as Assistant to the Vice President for Wisconsin Hospitals at Hospital Sisters Health System, Springfield, IL, from 1995 – 2001, and as Assistant to the Motherhouse Coordinator at St. Francis Convent, Springfield, IL, from 2002 – 2006. In 2006, Sister began serving as a volunteer at Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach, Springfield, IL, and continued this ministry until her health no longer permitted her to do so.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by three sisters, Loyola (Bryce) Huebner and Anna Mae Cinealis of Sheboygan, WI, and Mary Jo (Charles) Freites of Chelsea, MI; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews as well as her Franciscan Sisters with whom she shared her life for over 70 years.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at St. Francis Convent, 4849 LaVerna Rd., Springfield. A wake service will be held at 6:00 p.m.
Eucharistic Celebration and Rite of Christian Burial: 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Clare of Assisi Adoration Chapel at St. Frances Convent with Father Dennis Koopman, O.F.M., celebrant.
Burial will follow in Crucifixion Hill Cemetery.
The Franciscan Sisters and family of Sister Josina Mondloch, O.S.F. are being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019