More Obituaries for Sr. Op
Sr. M. Blaise Galloway Op

Sr. M. Blaise Galloway Op Obituary
Sr. M. Blaise Galloway, OP 1933 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Springfield Dominican Sister Mary Blaise Galloway, died on August 1, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield, Ill. She was born in Mendota, Ill. in 1933 to Otto and Rita Cannon Galloway, who named her Bonnie Jean. She made her profession of vows in 1952, at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield.
Forty-five of Sister M. Blaise's 67 years of profession was devoted to Marian Catholic High School, Chicago Heights, Ill., 1965-1983 and 1987-2014. For several years, she was assistant principal, but her true gift was teaching calculus and trigonometry; and her true passion was gardening. She also taught and was assistant principal, then co-principal at Sacred Heart Academy, Springfield, 1983-1987. Her earliest years of profession were spent teaching primary and middle grades in Chicago and Newton, Ill., and in Richmond, MI., and Duluth, MN.
Sister M. Blaise was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Brother Jerry Galloway, CICM. She is survived by her brother, William of Centralia, MO; many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins; and her Dominican Sisters.
Visitors are welcome.
Visitation: 4:00 p.m.—6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel, 1237 W. Monroe St., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service.
Funeral Mass: 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel with Dominican Father Peter Witchousky, celebrant.
Morning Prayer, Remembering, and Final Commendation: 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund, 1237 W. Monroe St., Springfield, IL, 62704.
The Dominican Sisters and family of Sister M. Blaise Galloway are being served by Butler Funeral Home- Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
