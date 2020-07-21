1/1
Sr. M. Diana Doyle Op
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sr.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sr. M. Diana Doyle, OP 2020
Springfield, IL—Springfield Dominican Sister M. Diana Doyle, OP, died July 19, 2020, at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield, Ill. She was born in Jacksonville, Ill., in 1930, to J. William and Elizabeth Mary Gillen Doyle and baptized Mary at Our Saviour Church. In 1951, she made profession of vows at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield.
Few would remember Sister M. Diana as a primary school teacher, yet that is how she began her teaching ministry. From 1951-1955 she taught primary grades at schools in Mendota, Hardin, and Chicago, Ill. After completing a degree and certificate in education, she taught math and English for one year at Sacred Heart Academy, then transferred to St. Augustine in Richmond, Mich., to teach junior high and high school math. In 1958, she returned to Springfield to begin a 25-year stay at SHA, where she taught religion and math and was prefect at Siena Hall, a residence for SHA borders. For a period of time she also served as athletic director at SHA. An 8-year interruption in her long years of service at SHA/Sacred Heart-Griffin took her first to Routt High School, Jacksonville (1983-1986) and Marian Catholic, Chicago Heights, Ill. (1986-1991) where she taught math and served as guidance counselor (Routt) and girls' athletic director (Marian Catholic).
In 1991, she returned to SHG, completing her long years of educational ministry in 2013 as alumni coordinator at the school to which she lovingly gave 48 of 69 years of religious profession.
Sister Diana was preceded in death by parents and her brothers James and John Doyle. She is survived by her sister-in-law Helen Doyle, Glenview, Ill.; four nephews and five nieces; many dear friends and former students; and her Dominican Sisters.
Private burial at Calvary Cemetery on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Convent at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or visits, donations may be made to the Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund, 1237 W. Monroe St., Springfield, IL 62704. The Dominican Sisters and family of Sister M. Diana Doyle, OP are being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Sister Diane was in my graduating class - That girl was good at everything she tackled: Typing, Math, Piano and sports - often I wished I had her finger dexterity and personality! Many of her classmates are well happy to welcome her celestial arrival.
Dr. Mary L.W. Midden
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved