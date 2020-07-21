Sr. M. Diana Doyle, OP 2020
Springfield, IL—Springfield Dominican Sister M. Diana Doyle, OP, died July 19, 2020, at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield, Ill. She was born in Jacksonville, Ill., in 1930, to J. William and Elizabeth Mary Gillen Doyle and baptized Mary at Our Saviour Church. In 1951, she made profession of vows at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield.
Few would remember Sister M. Diana as a primary school teacher, yet that is how she began her teaching ministry. From 1951-1955 she taught primary grades at schools in Mendota, Hardin, and Chicago, Ill. After completing a degree and certificate in education, she taught math and English for one year at Sacred Heart Academy, then transferred to St. Augustine in Richmond, Mich., to teach junior high and high school math. In 1958, she returned to Springfield to begin a 25-year stay at SHA, where she taught religion and math and was prefect at Siena Hall, a residence for SHA borders. For a period of time she also served as athletic director at SHA. An 8-year interruption in her long years of service at SHA/Sacred Heart-Griffin took her first to Routt High School, Jacksonville (1983-1986) and Marian Catholic, Chicago Heights, Ill. (1986-1991) where she taught math and served as guidance counselor (Routt) and girls' athletic director (Marian Catholic).
In 1991, she returned to SHG, completing her long years of educational ministry in 2013 as alumni coordinator at the school to which she lovingly gave 48 of 69 years of religious profession.
Sister Diana was preceded in death by parents and her brothers James and John Doyle. She is survived by her sister-in-law Helen Doyle, Glenview, Ill.; four nephews and five nieces; many dear friends and former students; and her Dominican Sisters.
Private burial at Calvary Cemetery on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Convent at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or visits, donations may be made to the Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund, 1237 W. Monroe St., Springfield, IL 62704. The Dominican Sisters and family of Sister M. Diana Doyle, OP are being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.