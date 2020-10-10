1/1
Sr. M. Dominic Joerger Op
Sr. M. Dominic Joerger, OP 1924 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Springfield Dominican Sister M. Dominic Joerger, OP, died October 9, 2020, at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield, Ill. She was born in Mendota, Ill., in 1924, to Lawrence and Julia (Jones) Joerger, and baptized Mary Ann at Holy Cross Parish, Mendota. She joined the Dominicans in 1943 and professed her vows in 1945 at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield.
Sister M. Dominic was the consummate primary school teacher, preferring to prepare little ones to read and learn their faith. For 43 years she taught mostly first and second grades in Springfield, Chicago, Mendota, Sauk Village, and Jacksonville, Ill., and in Duluth, Minn. She was principal of Christ the King School, Springfield, 1964-1968.
In 1993, after completing her educational ministry at St. Patrick School, Springfield, her "retirement" project was to establish St. Martin De Porres Center, a food and clothing distribution center, in a vacant fast food restaurant near the parish. She continued her volunteer service at St. Martin's as long as she was able.
Sister M. Dominic was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Fr. Leo, Robert, Paul, and Frank Joerger; and her sister Dorothy Fane. She is survived by her brothers Raymond (Kathy) and Bill (Gloria) Joerger and her sister, Sister M. Concepta Joerger, who resides at Sacred Heart Convent. Among the dozens of nieces and nephews who survive her are three siblings who are also religious: Sisters M. Paulette and Marian Joseph Joerger are Springfield Dominican Sisters. Their sister, Sister Ann Marie Joerger, is a contemplative Cistercian nun.
Private Mass of Resurrection will be held at Sacred Heart Convent, Monday, October 12, 2020. A private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Tuesday, October 13, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Convent at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or visits, donations may be made to the Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund, 1237 W. Monroe St., Springfield, IL, 62704.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
