Sr. M. Lawrence Green, OP 1927 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Springfield Dominican Sister M. Lawrence Green, OP, died June 18, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield, Ill. She was born in Duluth, MN in 1927 to Edward and Mae (Nolan) Green, who named her Alice Marie. She made her profession of vows in 1948 at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield.

Sister M. Lawrence was a consummate educator. Her expertise benefited every Springfield Dominican teacher and principal during 12 years of service as the congregation's councilor and director of education. Her first 13 years of ministry were spent teaching primary grades at St. Christina Parish, Chicago. She also taught at Holy Family School, Decatur, Ill., and was a principal-teacher at St. Joseph, Granite City, and St. Agnes, Springfield, where she was missioned in the 1970s and 1990s. In 1994, she returned to her hometown as teacher and assistant principal at Holy Rosary School. She retired to Sacred Heart Convent in 2001.

Sister M. Lawrence was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Dorothy (Emmet) Hughes. She is survived by niece, Kathy Sandberg of Faribault, MN; nephews, Robert Hughes of White Bear Lake, MN, Thomas Hughes of North Branch MN, and Charles Hughes of Conifer, CO; and beloved great-nieces and nephews, cousins, many friends, and her Dominican Sisters.

Visitation: 4:00 p.m.—6:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel, 1237 W. Monroe St., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service.

Funeral Mass: 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel with Dominican Father Peter Witchousky, celebrant.

Morning Prayer, Remembering, and Final Commendation: 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel. Burial follows at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund, 1237 W. Monroe St., Springfield, IL, 62704.

The Dominican Sisters and family of Sister M. Lawrence are being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.

