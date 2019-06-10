Sr. M. Martina Finn 1922 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Springfield Dominican Sister M. Martina Finn died on June 9, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield, Ill. She was born in Arcola, Ill. in 1922, one of seven children of Bartholomew and Veronica (Boucher) Finn, who named her Mary Lucille. She made her profession of vows in 1942 at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield.

Sister M. Martina's passion for education was spent, over a 50-year period, on the needs of primary and preschool-aged children. She taught at parochial schools in Illinois, Colorado, and Minnesota. She was principal at St. Peter School, Aurora, Ill., 1975-1981, and enjoyed sharing stories about her 10 years teaching grades 1-3 at St. Maurice School, Morrisonville, Ill, 1949-1959. In 1970, she opened an innovative teacher training center at St. Ambrose Parish, Crest Hill, Ill. When the sisters at St. Mary Hospital in Rogers, Ark., needed day care for their staff, Sister Martina was called on to establish the program, 1984-1987. In 1991, she moved to Sacred Heart Convent where for 18 years she was administrative assistant for the nursing staff.

Sister M. Martina was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Tom, Mick, and Bert Finn; and her sisters, Elizabeth Amman, Agnes Kleiss, and Louise Gelnaw. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Ollie (Bert) Finn, Bettendorf, Ia., and generations of beloved nieces, nephews, and their families, 193 strong.

Visitation: 4:00 - 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Aquinas Center, Sacred Heart Convent, 1237 W. Monroe St. in Springfield. The visitation will begin with a prayer service.

Funeral Mass: 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel with Father Richard Chiola, celebrant.

Morning Prayer, Remembering, and Final Commendation: 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund, 1237 W. Monroe St., Springfield, IL, 62704.

