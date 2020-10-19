Sr. M. Sara Koch, OP 1940 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Springfield Dominican Sister M. Sara Koch, OP, died suddenly on October 18, 2020, in Urbana, IL.
She was born in Mt. Sterling in 1940 to Raymond and Marie (Redmond) Koch, and baptized Marcia Sue at St. Mary's Church, Mt. Sterling. She joined the Dominicans in 1959 and professed her vows in 1961 at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield, Ill.
Sister M. Sara's life is inextricably bound to St. Malachy Parish, Rantoul, where she served 36 of her 59 years of religious profession. She began her ministerial life teaching primary grades at parochial schools in Springfield, Hampshire, and Quincy. In 1973, Sr. M. Sara moved to junior high, first in Decatur, then in Crystal Lake. In 1981, she was assigned to St. Malachy School to teach seventh grade and served there, with one 3-year interruption, until her final day of life. From 1992-1995, Sr. M. Sara taught junior high at Our Saviour School in Jacksonville. During her years at St. Malachy, she had four ministry assignments: principal (two different times), director of religious education for youth and adults, spiritual life coordinator, and finally prayer companion.
Sister M. Sara was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Donald, Robert, and Maurice; and her sisters, Patricia Koch and Mary Ellen Ferrill. She is survived by her siblings, Charles of Mt. Sterling, Rosalie (Jim) Shank of Decatur, and Joan Zurita of Rolling Meadows; 23 loving nieces and nephews; and many cousins, including Sister Marcelline Koch, also a Dominican Sister of Springfield.
Private Mass of Resurrection will be held at Sacred Heart Convent on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. A private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Convent at a later date.
Memorials to honor the memory of Sr. M. Sara may be made to the Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund, 1237 W. Monroe St., Springfield, IL 62704.
The Dominican Sisters and family of Sister M. Sara are being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.