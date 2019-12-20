|
|
Sr. Maretta Kurk, O.S.F. 1932 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Sister Maretta Kurk, O.S.F., 87, of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, died on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 8:10 p.m. at St. Francis Convent, Springfield, Illinois.
Sister Maretta, the former Norma Jean Kurk, was born in Quincy, Illinois, on June 15, 1932, the daughter of Clarence and Edith Schaich Kurk. She entered the Congregation on September 12, 1951, and professed her religious vows on June 13, 1954.
Sister Maretta served at Our Lady of the Ozarks, Carthage, MO, St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL, and St Joseph's Home for the Infirm and Aged, Monroe, LA. The remainder of her ministry was in various departments at St. Francis Convent, Springfield, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Lila Jane Fredericks and Mary Ellen Lohman.
She is survived by one brother, Alvin Kurk, Quincy, IL; several nephews and nieces; several great-nephews and nieces, as well as her Franciscan Sisters with whom she shared her life for over 68 years.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a Wake Service at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at St. Francis Convent, 4849 LaVerna Rd., Springfield.
Eucharistic Celebration and Rite of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at St. Clare of Assisi Adoration Chapel at St. Francis Convent with Father Dennis Koopman, O.F.M., celebrant.
Burial will follow in Crucifixion Hill Cemetery.
The Franciscan Sisters and family of Sister Maretta Kurk, O.S.F. are being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019