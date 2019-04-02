Sr. Margaret Joanne Grueter, OP 1952 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Springfield Dominican Sister Margaret Joanne Grueter, OP, died April 1, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent. She was born in Carrollton, IL in 1952 to Charles "Bud" and Rosemary (Johnson) Grueter. She made her profession of vows in 1977 at Sacred Heart Convent.

Sister Margaret Joanne was an educator who dedicated nearly half her 42 years of religious life to the students and faculty at Sacred Heart-Griffin High School, Springfield. There she was assistant principal from 1994-1998 and principal from 2000-2016. In the interim, she completed a master's degree in Human Development and Counseling at UIS. From 2016-2018, she taught junior high school religion at St. Agnes School, Springfield, until illness required her retirement.

From 1978-1993, she taught junior high school students at parochial schools in the Illinois communities of Decatur, Philo, Maryville, and Bradley, and in Duluth, MN. In Philo, she was also principal. She taught from 1993-1994 at Marian Catholic High School, Chicago Heights.

Sister Margaret Joanne was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brothers, Jim of Greenville, Greg of Mt. Zion, and David (Debbie)of Carrollton; her sisters, Mary Alice (Charles) Albrecht of Springfield, Catherine (Wayne) Rovey of Chatham, Rosemary (John) Schneider of Frankfort, Thresa (Dave) Schmitt of Bloomington, and Sharon (Bobby) Nese of Bonita Springs, FL; and her aunt, Springfield Dominican Sister Margaret Grueter of Springfield. Many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

Visitors are welcome.

Visitation: 4:00 p.m.-6:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Aquinas Center, Sacred Heart Convent, 1237 W. Monroe St. in Springfield. The visitation will begin with a prayer service.

Funeral Mass: 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel with Father Peter Witchousky, OP and Father Clinton Honkomp, OP, celebrants.

Morning Prayer, Remembering, and Final Commendation: 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel.

Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund 1237 W. Monroe St., Springfield, IL, 62704.

The Dominican Sisters and family of Sister Margaret Joanne are being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019