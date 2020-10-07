1/1
Sr. Margaret Therese Hebert Op
Sr. Margaret Therese Hebert, OP 1952 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Springfield Dominican Sister Margaret Therese Hebert, OP, died on October 6, 2020, at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield, Ill. She was born in Pana, Ill., in 1952, to Noel and Mary Louis (Fullerton) Hebert, and baptized Margaret Louise at St. Patrick Church, Pana. Sister Margaret joined the Dominicans in 1973 and professed her vows in 1976 at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield.
Primary school teaching, pastoral ministry, spiritual direction, and the craft of woodworking were, each in turn, central to her life. Early in her religious life, Sr. Margaret taught primary grades at Catholic schools in Springfield, Hampshire, Chicago, Aurora, Philo, and Rantoul, Ill. After completing studies in spirituality and spiritual direction, she ministered as a spiritual director at Benincasa Dominican Renewal Center, Riverton, Ill., then became pastoral associate for a cluster of parishes in Auburn, Divernon, and Waverly, Ill. From 2000-2007, Sr. Margaret was pastoral associate and then parish director for three rural parishes in the diocese of Green Bay, WI.
From 2011-2016, she assisted her Dominican Sisters at Sacred Heart Convent and cared for her parents. In 2017, Sister Margaret furthered her ministry as a woodworker at the Creative Arts Center, Jubilee Farm, New Berlin, Ill. She remained active as a spiritual director and was pleased to serve as a sponsor for several Springfield Dominican associates.
Sister Margaret Therese was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Therese. She is survived by her brothers, Philip (Mary Jo), Mark, Paul, John (Patsy), and Joseph (Marci) Hebert; many loving nieces and nephews; and dear friends.
Private burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park on Friday, October 9, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Convent at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or visits, donations may be made to the Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund, 1237 W. Monroe St., Springfield, IL, 62704.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
